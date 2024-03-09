IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Harris says Biden put to rest voter concerns about age
March 9, 2024

Nightly News

Harris says Biden put to rest voter concerns about age

03:28

In an interview, Vice President Kamala Harris said President Biden was "on fire" with his State of the Union speech last night. In his address, Mr. Biden called out Republicans for killing the border security bill, defended his economic policies, and provided a stark contrast between him and former President Trump. NBC News' Peter Alexander reports.March 9, 2024

