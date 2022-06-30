IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes first Black woman on Supreme Court

Nightly News

Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes first Black woman on Supreme Court

02:24

The Supreme Court ruled that the EPA does not have broad authority to limit greenhouse gas emissions by shifting energy production away from coal-burning plants and toward cleaner sources. Meanwhile, Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice today, making her the first Black woman on the high court. NBC News’ Pete Williams has our report on Justice Jackson’s swearing in and other Supreme Court news.June 30, 2022

