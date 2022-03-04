Kherson residents reveal life in first Ukrainian city to fall after Russian invasion
01:38
Russian soldiers now patrol the streets of Kherson, the first city to fall in Vladimir Putin’s war, according to its mayor, with strict new rules imposed. The Ukrainian people were defiant, even as their forces were overwhelmed. Many have been scared to leave their homes. People in other regions are fearful for their loved ones.March 4, 2022
