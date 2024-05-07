IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
2004: LGBTQ couples legally marry in Massachusetts for first time in U.S.
2004: LGBTQ couples legally marry in Massachusetts for first time in U.S.

In a report from May 17, 2004, LGBTQ couples in Massachusetts exchanged vows marking the first time same-sex marriage was recognized as legal in the U.S. Some lawmakers criticized the state over the decision and wanted to overturn the law.May 7, 2024

