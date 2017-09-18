Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

London Subway Attack: Police Make Second Arrest

 

Police made a second arrest late Saturday as new security camera video emerged from Friday morning before the attack that showed a man carrying the same type of supermarket bag found holding the bomb

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Nuns Build Chapel — and File Lawsuit — to Block a Natural Gas Pipeline

Nuns Build Chapel to Block a Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. news
More Violence Marks Protests in St. Louis Over Ex-Officer's Acquittal

Dozens Arrested on 3rd Night of Protests Over Ex-St. Louis Officer's Acquittal

U.S. news
Trump to Address World Leaders at U.N. as North Korea Threat Looms

Trump to Address World Leaders at U.N.

U.S. news
Rolling Stone for Sale, Legendary Co-Founder Jann Wenner Says

Rolling Stone Is for Sale, Jann Wenner Says

U.S. news
Sean Spicer Crashes Emmys to Show He's In on the Joke

Sean Spicer Crashes Emmys to Show He Gets the Joke

TV

World News

Vladimir Putin's Would-Be Replacements Are Playing the Long Game

Putin's Would-Be Replacements Are Playing a Long Game

World
Hezbollah's New Strength Leaves Israeli Border Tense

Hezbollah's New Strength Leaves Israeli Border Tense

World
Still Reeling From Irma, Caribbean Digs In for Hurricane Maria

Irma-Wracked Caribbean Digs In for Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Irma
Iran Nuclear Deal: Trump Drive to Ax Pact May Alienate Allies

Trump's Push to Ax the Iran Nuclear Deal May Alienate Key Allies

World
Bury the Hatchet: The Humble Ax Becomes Hip
Video

Bury the Hatchet: The Humble Ax Becomes Hip

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Despite Trump Promises, There Are Still No Plans for a Mexican Border Wall

Despite Trump Promises, There Are Still No Plans for a Border Wall

Immigration
Hormone Replacement Therapy Doesn't Kill You, New Study Finds

HRT Does Not Affect Women's Death Rates

Women's Health
The Right Thing to Do: Elderly Miami Residents Shelter in Place

When It's Better to Shelter in Place

Hurricane Irma
Doctors Wade Through Harvey Floods to Treat Cancer Patient

Houston Doctors Wade to Treat Cancer Patient

Hurricane Harvey
Family Describes Horror of Harvey Flood That Swept Away Six in Van

'I'm So Sorry': Van Driver Heartbroken Over Six Missing in Flood

Hurricane Harvey
advertisement