Nightly News

Loneliness has become an epidemic in U.S., Surgeon General says

01:49

Loneliness can increase the risk for heart disease, stroke and even dementia. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy spoke to NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk on why it has become an epidemic in America and his recommendations.May 2, 2023

