Man on terror watchlist was released into the U.S. after crossing southern border, officials say
Nightly News

Man on terror watchlist was released into the U.S. after crossing southern border, officials say

U.S. officials say a member of an Afghan terror organization was arrested after crossing into the United States, but then released into the U.S. by border agents. The case is one of at least three involving suspected terrorists being released into the U.S. by border agents. NBC News' Julia Ainsley reports.April 11, 2024

