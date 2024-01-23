Maryland mental health hospital 'Crownsville' transformed

Crownsville Hospital opened in 1911 and closed in 2004. For decades, it was the only place that accepted Black Maryland residents suffering with mental illness. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton is out with a new book, “Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum” and got an exclusive tour of the hospital grounds as the community prepares to turn a sad chapter in history into a space for healing. Jan. 23, 2024