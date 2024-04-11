IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meta announces it is testing new tools to fight 'sextortion'
April 11, 202402:00
    Meta announces it is testing new tools to fight 'sextortion'

Nightly News

Meta announces it is testing new tools to fight 'sextortion'

02:00

Meta says the new tools will better protect young users from sexual exploitation online. But some say it doesn’t go far enough. NBC News' Savannah Sellers spoke with Meta's global head of safety about the new effort.April 11, 2024

    Meta announces it is testing new tools to fight 'sextortion'

