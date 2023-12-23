IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Months after the Chinese spy balloon incident, what has the military learned?

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Dramatic rescue after man trapped inside a California cliff for days

    01:47

  • Nation’s airports see near record passenger volume amid holiday rush

    02:08

  • Record migrant crossings push border patrol past capacity

    02:08

  • Bodycam footage shows Prague police response after deadly mass shooting

    01:47

  • What we know about the first known American hostage killed in Israel-Hamas war

    02:32

  • Supreme Court declines special counsel’s request to weigh in now on Trump immunity

    02:35

  • Daughter gifts father prized football card that he sold to keep family afloat

    01:54

  • Shuttered Target stores had less crime than other open locations nearby: CNBC investigation

    01:50

  • Palestinian American describes pain of losing relatives and hometown in Gaza

    02:22

  • Report: Hamas rejects Israeli cease-fire offer

    01:28

  • How NORAD tracks Santa Claus on Christmas Eve

    01:54

  • 440 kids have died from window covering cords over 50 years. Why has change been so slow?

    03:31

  • Texas governor flies migrants from border to Chicago

    02:14

  • What challenges airports face amid record holiday travel rush

    01:48

  • At least 14 people killed in Prague mass shooting

    02:25

  • 10 Americans released from Venezuela in exchange for Maduro ally

    01:40

  • New Yorkers memorialize lost pets with special Central Park Christmas tree

    01:24

  • Telemetry is key for treating patients. Improper monitoring can lead to tragedy.

    04:49

  • What it’s like to work for the TSA amid the holiday travel rush

    02:13

Nightly News

Months after the Chinese spy balloon incident, what has the military learned?

03:12

More than 10 months after a high-altitude Chinese space balloon floated across the United States, NBC News’ Courtney Kube speaks with General Glen VanHerck, whose forces tracked and eventually shot it down, about what the military has learned from the incident.Dec. 23, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Months after the Chinese spy balloon incident, what has the military learned?

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Dramatic rescue after man trapped inside a California cliff for days

    01:47

  • Nation’s airports see near record passenger volume amid holiday rush

    02:08

  • Record migrant crossings push border patrol past capacity

    02:08

  • Bodycam footage shows Prague police response after deadly mass shooting

    01:47

  • What we know about the first known American hostage killed in Israel-Hamas war

    02:32
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All