More employers moving to relax educational requirements

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro eliminated the college degree requirement for 92% of jobs in state government, opening up about 65,000 jobs to non-college graduates. This is a growing trend in today’s labor market, where one in five employers are relaxing educational requirements to attract workers who have historically been shut out. NBC News’ Dasha Burns speaks with Governor Shapiro about the growing trend and the workers now benefitting from it.March 5, 2023