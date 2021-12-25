IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Movie theaters hope for rebound following pandemic struggles

02:12

The holiday movie season is here and this year it may be more important to the box office industry than ever before. Theaters across the country are struggling in the pandemic after multiple shutdowns, restrictions, and the advent of streaming. They may be on the edge of a resurgence.Dec. 25, 2021

