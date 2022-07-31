Nancy Pelosi confirmed to visit four Asian countries, but no mention of Taiwan

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed a trip to four Asian countries, though no mention of a potential visit to Taiwan. In a call last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned President Biden about the U.S. entering the contested territory. A source close to Pelosi reviewed her itinerary and informed NBC News the stop is still considered tentative. If she does visit, she will be the highest-ranking American official to visit the state since former Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.July 31, 2022