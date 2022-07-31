Nancy Pelosi confirmed to visit four Asian countries, but no mention of Taiwan

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed a trip to four Asian countries, though no mention of a potential visit to Taiwan. In a call last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned President Biden about the U.S. entering the contested territory. A source close to Pelosi reviewed her itinerary and informed NBC News the stop is still considered tentative. If she does visit, she will be the highest-ranking American official to visit the state since former Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.July 31, 2022

