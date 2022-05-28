Nationwide car rental shortage interrupts travel season

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Some car rental customers say their reservations are not being honored, leaving them stranded and scrambling to look for other options during the travel season. A nationwide rental car shortage has sprouted from more Americans traveling and continued supply chain problems. The American Car Rental Association adds companies are trying to restock the inventory they sold off during the height of the pandemic.May 28, 2022

