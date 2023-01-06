IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Neil Diamond’s life portrayed in new musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’

01:31

Neil Diamond was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease back in 2018 and had to stop performing. Now, a new musical called “A Beautiful Noise” shares Diamond’s story as he wrestled with tough moments throughout his life. NBC News’ Joe Fryer spoke with the show’s stars and with the man in the center of it all.Jan. 6, 2023

