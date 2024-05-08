IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New campus crackdowns on pro-Palestinian protesters
May 8, 2024

    New campus crackdowns on pro-Palestinian protesters

    02:26
Nightly News

New campus crackdowns on pro-Palestinian protesters

02:26

George Washington University and University of Massachusetts-Amherst were among the colleges where police cracked down on protests. Meanwhile, scaled-down graduation ceremonies are getting underway at some colleges. NBC News' Liz Kreutz reports.May 8, 2024

