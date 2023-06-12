IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New child labor laws in Iowa draws mixed reaction

    Underground Erie Canal boat tour turns deadly in Western New York

  Family finds 1,000,000 pennies inside late father's home

  Utah mother accused of killing husband with fentanyl denied bail

  Deadly I-95 collapse will impact commuters and supply chain, Buttigieg warns

  Four children found alive after plane crash in Amazon jungle

  Trump in Florida ahead of arraignment tomorrow

  Defense says 'no substantial evidence' children's book author murdered her husband

  Mother and daughter graduate from university together

  Breathtaking waterfalls attract visitors to Yosemite National Park after record rain and snow

  New details released about how 4 children survived 40 days in Amazon jungle after plane crash

  Intense planning underway ahead of Trump's arraignment on Tuesday

  Trump calls federal indictment 'disgraceful'

  Explosion destroys section of I-95 in Philadelphia

  Trump speaks out for first time since being indicted on federal charges

  High school football player celebrates with team after learning he's cancer free

  As nation faces lifeguard shortage, 2 fathers drown in separate incidents trying to save children

  4 children found alive 40 days after plane crashed in Amazon jungle

  'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski found dead at age 81 in North Carolina prison

  American-made armored military vehicles used for first time on Ukraine's battlefield

Nightly News

New child labor laws in Iowa draws mixed reaction

Businesses in Iowa have been struggling to find workers and fought to change the state’s child labor law to make it easier to hire teenagers under sixteen. However, critics say the new law puts low-income kids at risk who might be under pressure to make money for their families and therefore vulnerable to exploitation. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk reports.June 12, 2023

