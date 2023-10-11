IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Scalise nominated by GOP for House Speaker

    01:21

  • Israel-Hamas war escalates tensions nationwide

    02:15

  • Israel’s sense of security forever changed from Hamas attack

    01:46
  • Now Playing

    New details on Hamas’ surprise terror attack revealed

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli forces preparing ground offensive against Hamas

    03:26

  • Israel-Hamas war intensifying as survivors of Hamas attacks speak out

    06:52

  • Relatives of American mother and daughter missing in Israel speak out

    00:57

  • The stories of Israel-Hamas war victims

    02:08

  • Biden condemns Hamas actions, says U.S. is sending Israel military aid

    00:59

  • Did Iran play a role in the Hamas attacks on Israel?

    00:50

  • Gaza neighborhoods lie in ruins after Israeli retaliation airstrikes

    02:02

  • Israeli troops still trying to secure towns near Gaza border as Hamas launches new rockets

    03:39

  • Israel intensifies retaliation after massive Hamas terror attack

    07:12

  • Man recounts family’s last conversation with mother missing in Israel

    00:39

  • Professor grieves loved ones killed by Hamas in Israel during phone call

    01:37

  • How did Israel’s intelligence network fail to anticipate the Hamas attack?

    01:46

  • U.S. law enforcement monitoring for domestic threats amid Israel-Hamas war

    01:15

  • Israel Defense Forces gearing up for potential all-out invasion of Gaza

    02:06

  • Israeli families devastated as loved ones are held hostage by Hamas

    03:49

  • Israel orders ‘complete siege’ of Hamas-run Gaza Strip after massive terror attack

    07:20

Nightly News

New details on Hamas’ surprise terror attack revealed

02:37

Hamas terrorists arrived at the gates of Kibbutz Be’eri early Saturday morning and killed more than 100 civilians, including many children. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez is on the ground there and reports on Israel’s military fighting for two days to regain control.Oct. 11, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Rep. Scalise nominated by GOP for House Speaker

    01:21

  • Israel-Hamas war escalates tensions nationwide

    02:15

  • Israel’s sense of security forever changed from Hamas attack

    01:46
  • Now Playing

    New details on Hamas’ surprise terror attack revealed

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli forces preparing ground offensive against Hamas

    03:26

  • Israel-Hamas war intensifying as survivors of Hamas attacks speak out

    06:52
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All