IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 'I think I can win the White House'

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    Exclusive: Inside U.S. mission to strike back at Middle East targets

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    Boeing reports new problem with 737 fuselages

    01:29

  • Rediscovering New Orleans' rich musical history before jazz

    01:42

  • California battered by torrential rain and flooding

    02:32

  • Fate of bipartisan border bill remains uncertain

    02:11

  • Britain's King Charles diagnosed with cancer

    01:59

  • Middle school students write heartfelt thank you letters to their teachers

    03:01

  • FBI team works to protect people from common online scams

    02:38

  • Man dies after shot in vehicle during carjacking spree in Washington, D.C.

    01:55

  • NBC Poll: Trump increases lead over Biden, now up by 5 points

    02:03

  • Firefighters battle deadly wildfires in Chile

    01:19

  • Fallout across the region after U.S. launches airstrikes in Iraq and Syria

    02:43

  • Evacuation orders in parts of California as dangerous storm brings strong winds, heavy rain

    02:02

  • Crossing guard who worked at CA elementary school for almost 20 years receives emotional sendoff

    02:16

  • Norfolk Southern CEO discusses Ohio toxic train derailment 1 year later in exclusive interview

    03:00

  • Authorities identify victims in deadly Florida plane crash

    01:46

  • California braces for powerful storm with millions at risk for flooding, strong winds

    01:00

  • Voters and lawmakers react to U.S. retaliatory airstrikes

    02:31

  • U.S. expands airstrikes in Middle East

    02:26

Nightly News

Exclusive: Inside U.S. mission to strike back at Middle East targets

02:47

Despite new U.S. attacks on Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the militant group has carried out more attacks on ships in the Red Sea. NBC's Courtney Kube is the only reporter with American service members aboard the U.S.S. Eisenhower, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier from which attacks were launched. She spoke exclusively with some of those involved in the operations.Feb. 6, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 'I think I can win the White House'

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    Exclusive: Inside U.S. mission to strike back at Middle East targets

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    Boeing reports new problem with 737 fuselages

    01:29

  • Rediscovering New Orleans' rich musical history before jazz

    01:42

  • California battered by torrential rain and flooding

    02:32

  • Fate of bipartisan border bill remains uncertain

    02:11
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All