New peace talks between Russia and Ukraine begin with mistrust
02:43
Russia’s deputy defense minister has announced that Russia’s troops would “drastically reduce” activity in the West, around Kyiv and Chernihiv. Ukrainian officials have asked that all foreign forces leave Ukraine but will negotiate in exchange for security guarantees. Though talks continue, Russia continues to bomb civilians indiscriminately in Mariupol.March 29, 2022
UP NEXT
Emmett Till law signed making lynching a federal hate crime
02:01
Odesa prepares for Russian attacks
01:44
Academy board members set to meet amid Will Smith’s Oscars slap
01:52
New developments in House January 6 investigation
01:41
FDA authorizes second Covid booster for people ages 50 and older