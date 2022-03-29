IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    New peace talks between Russia and Ukraine begin with mistrust

    02:43
Nightly News

New peace talks between Russia and Ukraine begin with mistrust

02:43

Russia’s deputy defense minister has announced that Russia’s troops would “drastically reduce” activity in the West, around Kyiv and Chernihiv. Ukrainian officials have asked that all foreign forces leave Ukraine but will negotiate in exchange for security guarantees. Though talks continue, Russia continues to bomb civilians indiscriminately in Mariupol.March 29, 2022

