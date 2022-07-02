New study finds some vitamins do more harm than good

Americans spent nearly $50 billion on vitamins and supplements in 2021, but do they help or harm? A new analysis by the Journal of American Association found little or no evidence that vitamins helped prevent heart disease or cancer for average healthy Americans. In fact, the U.S. Preventive Task Force said Beta Carotene was associated with an increased risk of lung cancer and death from heart disease. It also stated that Vitamin E had no effect. But trade groups argue that vitmains do help supplement a person’s diet. Still, doctors say a good diet and exercise are the best prescription for a healthy life.July 2, 2022