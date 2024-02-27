IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New treatment for food allergies shows promise
Feb. 27, 202401:49

A groundbreaking study that tested an asthma medication showed that it could be used to treat exposure to multiple food allergies, including nuts. The study found that many patients who were injected with the drug were now able to eat some of the foods. NBC's Priya Sridhar reports.Feb. 27, 2024

