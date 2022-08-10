New York oysterman on a mission to restore tradition

You might be surprised to learn that oysters were once a popular New York City street food. The carts were omnipresent – and one of the most prominent purveyors was a Black man named Thomas Downing. A century later, Moody, who sells oysters in Brooklyn and on Governors Island, is carrying on that tradition. He's part of a larger push to fight pollution and restore oyster reefs in New York Harbor.Aug. 10, 2022