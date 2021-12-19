NFL postpones games as Covid outbreak hits the league

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The NFL has postponed three games as the league logged roughly 100 cases over just a three-day period, including players Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham, and Taylor Heinicke. They’ve also ramped up safety protocols amid the spike.
Dec. 19, 2021
