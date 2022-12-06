IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

North Carolina power outage caused by targeted attack

02:17

Tens of thousands of North Carolina residents are left in the dark for a third straight night from the work of at least one criminal vandal who intentionally targeted the county’s electrical system, officials say. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander has more details on the investigation.Dec. 6, 2022

