IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Congress votes to avoid a government shutdown this weekend

Osprey returns to flight after months-long grounding
March 8, 202401:53

  • Harris says Biden put to rest voter concerns about age

    03:28

  • Pentagon report says no evidence of UFOs, aliens

    01:29

  • Gaza authorities say 5 killed by food aid pallet

    01:50

  • Bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. to be debated in Congress

    01:47

  • Exclusive: Texas governor defends his migrant and border policies

    01:48
  • Now Playing

    Osprey returns to flight after months-long grounding

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Runway shut down after United plane slides into grass

    01:35

  • Texas governor: Biden State of the Union was a ‘slap in the face’ to those who care about the border

    08:37

  • United flight loses tire after takeoff

    00:41

  • Promising new early results for weight loss pill trial

    01:40

  • State of the Union address is high-stakes moment for Biden

    02:36

  • Sailor becomes first American woman to sail solo nonstop around the world

    01:34

  • Black pastors demand Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    02:29

  • Study suggests Maine mass shooter had brain damage

    01:55

  • Inside mission to air drop desperately needed aid into Gaza

    01:46

  • Opening statements as father of Michigan school mass shooter goes on trial

    01:48

  • 'Rust' armorer guilty of involuntary manslaughter

    01:57

  • Why the economy frustrates swing state voters in one county

    02:23

  • Chaos in Haiti forces prime minister to land in Puerto Rico

    01:29

  • Haley drops out of presidential race without endorsing Trump

    02:44

Nightly News

Osprey returns to flight after months-long grounding

01:53

The Pentagon lifted the grounding after a number of deadly crashes involving the controversial aircraft. But the exact cause of the crashes has not been determined, and some family members question the return of the aircraft to service. NBC News' Courtney Kube reports.March 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Harris says Biden put to rest voter concerns about age

    03:28

  • Pentagon report says no evidence of UFOs, aliens

    01:29

  • Gaza authorities say 5 killed by food aid pallet

    01:50

  • Bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. to be debated in Congress

    01:47

  • Exclusive: Texas governor defends his migrant and border policies

    01:48
  • Now Playing

    Osprey returns to flight after months-long grounding

    01:53
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All