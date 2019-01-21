Over half the country hit with bone-chilling, below-freezing temperatures

Over half the country hit with bone-chilling, below-freezing temperatures01:24
Temperatures plunged to dangerous levels for nearly two thirds of the country, with the deep freeze bringing down power lines and the slick conditions causing hundreds of crashes.
Martin Luther King Jr.’s 10-year-old granddaughter says she has a dream, too01:38
Lindsey Vonn may have skied last race of career01:31
Two University of Oklahoma students leave school after blackface routine01:20
Students accused of mocking Native American in video say there’s more to the story01:39
Report finds another undisclosed North Korea missile site00:22
TSA callouts reach record high as government shutdown hits 31st day01:34