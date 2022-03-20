IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Parents and Teachers in Florida Debate So-Called “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Parents across the country are becoming more active in trying to determine what their children are taught in school. Parents on both sides of the political spectrum are forming organizations to fight for change. And Florida has turned into ground zero for some of these battles.March 20, 2022

