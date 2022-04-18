IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Parkland high school to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nightly News

Parkland high school to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

01:50

Today in Parkland, Florida, members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Marching Band found out they are going to the biggest stage in the world. They will be one of six high schools headed to the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.April 18, 2022

