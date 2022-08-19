IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Pence defends law enforcement amid Mar-a-Lago search backlash

01:10

Former Vice President Mike Pence defended law enforcement amid angry fallout over the Mar-a-Lago search. Pence did not answer questions about former President Trump’s criticism of the FBI. Trump’s allies have repeatedly teased at a possible video release of what happened inside the estate during the FBI’s search. One of Trump’s attorneys says that the footage should be made public.Aug. 19, 2022

