Nightly News

President Biden tests positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms

02:50

President Biden tested positive for Covid-19 today and said he has “mild” symptoms. The president posted a video of him addressing his result saying he’s “doing well” and “getting a lot of work done.” His doctor wrote that Biden had a “runny nose”, fatigue and an occasional dry cough that started last night. Biden is being treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid.July 21, 2022

