President Biden tests positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms

- UP NEXT
Wildfires blazing across Europe cause thousands to flee their homes01:24
New criminal probe into deleted Secret Service texts ahead of final Jan. 6 committee hearing01:43
Olympian Noah Lyles is ready to defend his world champion title tonight01:26
Scorching heat wave damaging crops and threatening cattle02:24
Flight delays, cancellations decrease in July for U.S.01:33
U.S. facing summer Covid-19 surge01:25
Former CDC Acting Director discusses Biden’s positive Covid-19 result01:14
Bruce’s Beach returned to family righting a nearly century-old wrong02:04
Report finds radioactive materials used to make dirty bombs easy to obtain02:18
Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska speaks out in an exclusive interview02:25
Housing market cools as inflation, interest rates soar higher01:44
House votes to codify same-sex marriage with 47 Republican yays01:31
Heat wave in U.S. continues to break record temperatures02:42
Secret Service may have broken the law, says Jan. 6 committee01:03
Biden takes new actions on climate change without declaring emergency01:20
Ukraine’s first lady: War changed her son’s dream to becoming a soldier00:51
Nonprofit helping deaf Ukrainian refugees during Russia’s invasion01:40
Inside United's pilot training program as shortage shakes travel industry02:16
Netflix loses nearly a million subscribers last quarter01:34
Uvalde school board blasted by parents, students in meeting last night01:50
- UP NEXT
Wildfires blazing across Europe cause thousands to flee their homes01:24
New criminal probe into deleted Secret Service texts ahead of final Jan. 6 committee hearing01:43
Olympian Noah Lyles is ready to defend his world champion title tonight01:26
Scorching heat wave damaging crops and threatening cattle02:24
Flight delays, cancellations decrease in July for U.S.01:33
U.S. facing summer Covid-19 surge01:25
Play All