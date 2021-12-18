IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • NFL postpones games as Covid outbreak hits the league

  • 7-year-old dancer’s dream comes true on stage

  • Super Saturday shopping underway

  • Covid and the holidays: what should you do?

  • Omicron variant spreads across Europe

    President Biden to speak amid Covid surge

    U.S. faces record Covid surge as omicron variant spreads

  • City devastated by past tornado offers recovery roadmap

  • Doctor shares advice for healthy holiday gatherings amid Covid concerns

  • Businesses, schools, venues shuttering as U.S. Covid cases rise

  • Former officer Kim Potter testifies in trial over killing of Daunte Wright

  • Social media threats cancel classes and put schools on high alert

  • Chinese journalist jailed after Covid reporting

  • Program offers new hope for treating childhood cancer worldwide

  • Three U.S. Army soldiers honored with Medal of Honor

  • Inside Vermont’s police reform effort

  • ‘Sex and the City’ actor Chris Noth accused of sexual assault

  • Aerial view reveals scope of Kentucky tornado devastation

  • 5 killed as storms, tornadoes move across Midwest

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses omicron spread and holiday gatherings

Nightly News

President Biden to speak amid Covid surge

On Tuesday, President Biden is expected to announce new measures to help vulnerable communities amid this omicron spike. This comes as a federal appeals court reinstated the administration’s vaccine or test requirement for private businesses.Dec. 18, 2021

Best of NBC News

