    Rep. Gaetz moves to oust McCarthy as House Speaker

Nightly News

Rep. Gaetz moves to oust McCarthy as House Speaker

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has filed the motion to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his post just after Congress narrowly averted a government shutdown. McCarthy would need 218 votes to hang on. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles reports.Oct. 3, 2023

    Rep. Gaetz moves to oust McCarthy as House Speaker

Best of NBC News

