  • Teen has emotional reunion with nurse’s assistant who helped support her during cancer treatments

    02:11

  • SAG-AFTRA to resume talks with executives from major studios on Monday

    01:48

  • New York State Police activate Amber Alert for 9-year-old girl who went missing during camping trip

    01:28

  • At least 13 dead after fire breaks out at nightclub in Spain

    01:21

  • Trump expected to be in courtroom for first 2 days of civil fraud trial, sources say

    01:57

  • Biden pushes Congress to pass supplemental bill to keep funds flowing to Ukraine

    01:39
    Rep. Matt Gaetz threatens to trigger vote to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker

    02:06
    Growing group of women reclaiming lowrider tradition in California

    02:22

  • Roundabouts on the rise across the U.S. in push to create safer roadways

    02:32

  • 75,000 health care workers at Kaiser Permanente preparing to strike

    02:05

  • Student loan payments restarting for more than 40 million borrowers on Sunday

    01:36

  • New York City recovering after record-setting rainfall

    02:07

  • House Speaker McCarthy braces for response from members of his party after spending bill passes

    01:56

  • House passes 45-day spending bill to avoid government shutdown; bill now in the Senate

    02:10

  • Suspect arrested in connection with Tupac’s murder

    01:39

  • New York and New Jersey under states of emergency amid heavy rain and flooding

    02:57

  • Federal government has one day left to avoid shutdown

    02:10

  • Iowa neighborhood’s first new grocery store in 50 years bringing ‘real hope’ to community

    02:04

  • Ukrainian children go to school in subway stations as Russian forces bomb Kharkiv

    01:49

  • United Auto Workers strike expands against Ford and GM

    01:42

Nightly News

Rep. Matt Gaetz threatens to trigger vote to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker

02:06

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has threatened to trigger a vote to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The move comes after the last-minute deal that averted a government shutdown on Saturday night. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports.Oct. 1, 2023

