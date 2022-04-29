IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rising cases of mysterious hepatitis outbreak in children

The number of unexplained severe hepatitis cases in children continues to increase. Health agencies said there are currently 170 cases worldwide. One theory suggests the spread could be linked to adenovirus. Health officials are looking into whether Covid lockdowns could have played a role, with kids less exposed to common infections.April 29, 2022

