    Rising insurance rates price Floridians out of home ownership

Nightly News

Rising insurance rates price Floridians out of home ownership

Prospective homeowners in Florida are being priced out, as owners must now grapple with a 100 percent rise in insurance costs since 2020. This comes as home prices and mortgage rates have been rising. Our NBC Orlando station WESH-2’s Sanika Dange has details.June 13, 2023

    Rising insurance rates price Floridians out of home ownership

