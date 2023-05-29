IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Russia fires three massive waves of attacks across Ukraine in 48 hours

Nightly News

Russia fires three massive waves of attacks across Ukraine in 48 hours

01:37

11 Russian missiles targeted Kyiv after more than 60 cruise missiles and drones were fired across the country overnight. Ukraine’s air force says they shot down nearly everything. NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports the latest.May 29, 2023

    Russia fires three massive waves of attacks across Ukraine in 48 hours

