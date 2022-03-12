Russia’s attacks in Ukraine intensify

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As the Russian invasion pushes toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, civilians continue to be caught in the crossfire. Seven people have been killed including a child during the bombardments in the suburbs of Kyiv as they tried to escape.
March 12, 2022
