New concern about bird flu in cows as traces of the virus appear in more milk samples
April 26, 2024

New concern about bird flu in cows as traces of the virus appear in more milk samples

01:49

The Food and Drug Administration says the milk supply is safe because traces of the bird flu virus found in pasteurized milk are inactive. But there is growing concern about the virus in more cows and possible transmission to people. NBC News' Anne Thompson reports.April 26, 2024

