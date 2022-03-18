IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Russian invasion: Ukraine and U.S. officials warn of mayor kidnappings

Nightly News

Russian invasion: Ukraine and U.S. officials warn of mayor kidnappings

01:43

As Russian air tactics ravage more Ukrainian cities, U.S. and Ukraine officials warn Russian President Putin will likely increasingly include the systematic kidnapping of local leaders. Ukrainian authorities say at least four mayors have already been captured. One has been released. March 18, 2022

    Russian invasion: Ukraine and U.S. officials warn of mayor kidnappings

