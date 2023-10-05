IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New warnings over Chicago’s migrant crisis

  • Harlem apartment transforms into free jazz concert on Sunday afternoons

  • Dick Butkus, legendary Chicago Bears player, dies at 80

  • Bed bug infestation sweeps Paris with concerns the pests will spread beyond France

  • China’s food security threatened by climate change

  • Saltwater crisis impacting areas along Mississippi River

    Russian missile strike kills over 50 people in Ukraine, officials say

    In a reversal, Biden admin announces expansion of border wall construction

  • Man accused in murder of Tupac Shakur in court today

  • Scalise and Jordan jump into House Speaker race

  • Woman discovers great-great grandparents were enslaved by congressman’s ancestors

  • Ex-crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraud trial underway

  • 5 people injured in mass shooting at Morgan State University

  • Thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers go on strike, demanding more pay and staff

  • Politics and religion’s growing influence in three Texas school districts

  • Kidnapping suspect in custody after 9-year-old Charlotte Sena was found alive

  • Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker after historic vote

  • Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked outside of his home in D.C.

  • Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three felony gun charges

  • Trump says he will testify in $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against him

Russian missile strike kills over 50 people in Ukraine, officials say

Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile killed more than 50 people in a small village in Eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called the attack a deliberate and brutal act of terrorism. NBC News’ Richard Engel has more details on the devastating day.Oct. 5, 2023

