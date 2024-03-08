IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sailor becomes first American woman to sail solo nonstop around the world
March 8, 202401:34

Sailor becomes first American woman to sail solo nonstop around the world

29-year old Cole Brauer wound up her journey in Spain after sailing 30,000 miles over 130 days. NBC News' Emilie Ikeda reports on Brauer's historic journey.March 8, 2024

