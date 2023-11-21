IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: X sues Media Matters over report about ads appearing next to Nazi posts

  • Now Playing

    Sam Altman goes to Microsoft after ouster, OpenAI employees threaten to quit

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Rosalynn Carter remembered as mental health advocate and trailblazing first lady

    02:09

  • Youngest D1 head coach leads UNC-Chapel Hill to national championship win

    01:29

  • Speed is a top factor in Dallas traffic deaths. Can road design make a difference?

    03:15

  • Inside the DOT operations center as Thanksgiving travel rush underway

    02:29

  • Inside an Israeli drone command center in the war against Hamas

    02:49

  • New hope for freeing Hamas hostages, dozens of premature babies rescued from Gaza

    03:41

  • Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at age 96

    04:14

  • Black Friday starts early this year with bigger discounts at some stores

    01:28

  • New hope for release of hostages held in Gaza as U.S. official says deal ‘closer’ than it has been

    02:34

  • Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter’s decades-long love story

    01:34

  • An inside look at U.S. drone operations amid search for hostages held by Hamas

    03:17

  • An ode to cranberries: from the bog to your Thanksgiving table

    02:02

  • Growing concerns over antisemitism and disinformation on social media

    02:16

  • FAA racing to address air traffic controller shortage as Thanksgiving travel rush begins

    02:52

  • Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes

    01:47

  • Inside Israel’s race to interrogate Hamas suspects in aftermath of terror attacks

    01:54

  • 17-year-old Palestinian American’s journey out of Gaza

    02:17

  • Israel announces death of second Hamas hostage found near Al-Shifa hospital

    02:53

  • China expands its presence in South America with massive Peru port

    02:37

Nightly News

Sam Altman goes to Microsoft after ouster, OpenAI employees threaten to quit

01:53

Sam Altman was ousted as CEO of OpenAI — the company behind artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT — and scooped up by Microsoft. Now employees at the company he co-founded are threatening to quit over his exit. NBC News’ Christine Romans has details.Nov. 21, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Sam Altman goes to Microsoft after ouster, OpenAI employees threaten to quit

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Rosalynn Carter remembered as mental health advocate and trailblazing first lady

    02:09

  • Youngest D1 head coach leads UNC-Chapel Hill to national championship win

    01:29

  • Speed is a top factor in Dallas traffic deaths. Can road design make a difference?

    03:15

  • Inside the DOT operations center as Thanksgiving travel rush underway

    02:29

  • Inside an Israeli drone command center in the war against Hamas

    02:49
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All