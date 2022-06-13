Senators work on new gun deal framework

A bipartisan group of senators reached an agreement over the weekend on gun legislation, now, they’ll work out the details. The framework includes incentives for states to enact so-called red flag laws and mandates reviews of juvenile and mental health records for gun buyers under 21. The deal will also close the “boyfriend loophole” preventing partners in domestic violence cases from having guns. The deal could be presented to the president in the next few weeks.June 13, 2022