String of targeted killings in New Mexico brings fear of serial killer in the making

The city of Albuquerque, New Mexico, fears a possible serial killer that could be on the loose gunning down Muslim men. Police are now on the hunt for a car after a string of what authorities are calling targeted killings. Authorities have yet to name the latest victim, but his family identified him as Naeem Hussain. His brother-in-law told NBC News Naeem’s friend found his body around midnight in a parking lot in West Albuquerque. The state governor is calling in the FBI and additional state police and vowing justice.Aug. 7, 2022