Supreme Court blocks Biden’s Covid vaccine mandate for private companies
02:09
The Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s Covid-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for private companies, writing that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration didn’t have the power to regulate public health.Jan. 14, 2022
