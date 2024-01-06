IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Visa using AI to protect credit card users from hackers

    02:27

  • ‘Starsky and Hutch’ actor David Soul dead at 80 years old

    01:30

  • Wayne LaPierre resigns as NRA CEO after more than 30 years

    01:40

  • New questions over potential warning signs missed before Iowa school shooting

    01:46

  • Deadly tour bus crash in upstate New York

    01:20

  • Nikki Haley slams criticism she is too moderate, says she’s ‘hardcore conservative’

    02:02
    Supreme Court will hear Trump appeal over Colorado ballot ban

    02:30
    30 million across East Coast preparing for winter storm

    03:32

  • Newly unsealed documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s relationships with powerful people

    03:07

  • 13-year-old becomes first person to defeat Tetris

    01:44

  • Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly launches new website to expand patient access to key medicines

    03:27

  • Las Vegas judge attacked in courtroom by convicted felon after sentencing him to prison

    01:58

  • DeSantis calls Haley ‘Darling of Never Trumpers’

    02:09

  • Sixth grader killed, five others injured at school shooting in Perry, Iowa

    02:42

  • U.S. airstrike kills leader of Iranian-backed militia in Baghdad

    02:22

  • First glimpse at court records tied to Jeffrey Epstein associates

    01:27

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado’s ruling banning him on 2024 ballot

    01:46

  • Seminary students in Israel drafted into IDF units amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:24

  • Doctors concerned over rising rate of the flu in parts of U.S.

    01:54

  • In-depth look at the front lines of the southern border crisis

    02:47

Nightly News

Supreme Court will hear Trump appeal over Colorado ballot ban

02:30

The Supreme Court announced it will consider whether former President Trump can be banned from the ballot in Colorado. The announcement comes just hours after President Biden visited the Revolutionary War site Valley Forge, arguing democracy is at stake this election. NBC News’ Peter Alexander reports.Jan. 6, 2024

