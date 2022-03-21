IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Historic hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin

    02:48
  • Now Playing

    Survivors speak out about escaping Mariupol

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Russia steps up bombardment on civilians as momentum stalls

    02:28

  • Ukrainians fleeing war take refuge in the mountains

    01:59

  • Investigation underway after Boeing 737 crashes in China

    01:24

  • Will the U.S. Take More Refugees?

    02:22

  • Parents and Teachers in Florida Debate So-Called “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

    02:30

  • The Rise of Ghost Guns

    02:18

  • Historic Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin Monday

    01:29

  • Will the U.S. Take More Refugees?

    02:22

  • Ukraine’s cultural history under attack

    02:09

  • Mariupol under siege

    02:50

  • One teen who continues to defy all odds

    02:43

  • Interest in electric vehicles grows as gas prices rise

    02:21

  • Race to contain deadly Texas wildfires

    01:49

  • Four missing marines after Osprey crash

    01:17

  • Russia’s propaganda machine

    01:50

  • Ukraine continues to resist 24 days into invasion

    02:32

  • Russia claims use of hypersonic missile for first time in Ukraine war

    02:48

  • Most medical debt will soon be removed from credit reports

    01:27

Nightly News

Survivors speak out about escaping Mariupol

02:10

The siege of Mariupol is putting Russia’s brutal tactics on full display. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez spoke with a woman who’s now in an undisclosed location after barely escaping the Ukrainian city. Two journalists who documented the first attacks of the Russian invasion described their escape from Mariupol, writing, “The Russians were hunting us.” March 21, 2022

  • Historic hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin

    02:48
  • Now Playing

    Survivors speak out about escaping Mariupol

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Russia steps up bombardment on civilians as momentum stalls

    02:28

  • Ukrainians fleeing war take refuge in the mountains

    01:59

  • Investigation underway after Boeing 737 crashes in China

    01:24

  • Will the U.S. Take More Refugees?

    02:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All