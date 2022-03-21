The siege of Mariupol is putting Russia’s brutal tactics on full display. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez spoke with a woman who’s now in an undisclosed location after barely escaping the Ukrainian city. Two journalists who documented the first attacks of the Russian invasion described their escape from Mariupol, writing, “The Russians were hunting us.” March 21, 2022
Historic hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin
02:48
Now Playing
Survivors speak out about escaping Mariupol
02:10
UP NEXT
Russia steps up bombardment on civilians as momentum stalls
02:28
Ukrainians fleeing war take refuge in the mountains
01:59
Investigation underway after Boeing 737 crashes in China