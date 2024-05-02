IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Technology may offer way to prevent wrong-way traffic deaths
May 2, 202402:59

  • At least 9 dead in opioid overdose emergency in Texas

    01:45
  • Now Playing

    Technology may offer way to prevent wrong-way traffic deaths

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Authorities respond to incident involving Britney Spears at hotel

    01:00

  • Part of major Northeast highway shut down after fiery truck crash

    01:29

  • Piece by piece, he creates Lego masterpieces

    01:37

  • Hundreds arrested in violent clashes at UCLA

    03:12

  • Biden condemns violent protests on campuses

    02:07

  • Trump defense attacks former lawyer for Stormy Daniels in hush money trial

    01:59

  • Suspected ISIS member lived freely in US for nearly two years after crossing border, officials say

    02:11

  • Deadly, destructive tornado rips through Kansas town

    01:34

  • Blinken meets with hostage families and Netanyahu in Israel

    01:35

  • More protests and crackdowns on campuses nationwide

    02:50

  • Gunman prevented from entering Wisconsin middle school, police say 

    01:23

  • Arizona Senate votes to repeal restrictive abortion ban

    01:58

  • UCLA hit by violent confrontations between protest groups

    02:53

  • Some new NFL faces have never played competitive football

    01:30

  • In major shift, Biden Administration to change marijuana classification

    01:45

Nightly News

Technology may offer way to prevent wrong-way traffic deaths

02:59

Crashes involving cars going the wrong way kill hundreds of people each year. But now, technology using GPS and cell phones may help alert drivers when a car is going the wrong way. Scott Friedman reports.May 2, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • At least 9 dead in opioid overdose emergency in Texas

    01:45
  • Now Playing

    Technology may offer way to prevent wrong-way traffic deaths

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Authorities respond to incident involving Britney Spears at hotel

    01:00

  • Part of major Northeast highway shut down after fiery truck crash

    01:29

  • Piece by piece, he creates Lego masterpieces

    01:37

  • Hundreds arrested in violent clashes at UCLA

    03:12
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All