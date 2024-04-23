IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tennessee lawmakers approve bill that would allow teachers to carry guns in school
Tennessee's governor was expected to sign the bill, which comes a year after a gunman shot and killed six people at a school in Nashville. The vote was followed by protests by opponents at the state capitol. NBC News' Priya Sridhar reports.April 23, 2024

